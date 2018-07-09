Graham scored 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-6 FT) and had seven assists in Sunday's summer league win over Miami.

The second-round pick out of Kansas got the start alongside Dwayne Bacon and played 27 minutes, finishing as a plus-four for the game. Graham could be set for a slightly increased role for the rest of summer league after the Hornets lost Malik Monk to a broken hand.