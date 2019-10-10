Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 14 off bench
Graham accounted for 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes Wednesday against Miami.
Graham finished with a solid line, though his efficiency left something to be desired. After averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds as a rookie, Graham will presumably see a larger role in his second year which could expand his production. To succeed, however, Graham'll need to improve on his regrettable percentages of 34.3 from the field and 28.1 from three from 2018-19.
