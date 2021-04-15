Graham recorded 15 points (5-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt), seven assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 26-year-old has now scored 15-plus points over his past five games, a span in which he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 three-pointers and 1.1 steals. With LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Gordon Hayward (foot) both out for a significant amount of time, Graham should continue providing high-end production in points, three-pointers and assists, though his field-goal percentage may be sporadic. He'll look to make it six games in a row with 15-plus points Friday on the road against the Nets.