Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 15 points with six dimes
Graham had 15 points (5-17 FG, 4-12 3PT, 1-1 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-86 loss against the Magic.
Graham has scored in double digits while dishing out at least four assists in each of his last four games, but the efficiency remains a growing concern -- he is making just 37.8 percent of his shots and 36.6 percent of his three-point attempts during January. Graham will continue to produce regardless of his efficiency levels, but at some point he needs to start showing more accuracy from the field since he doesn't score enough to overlook his efficiency woes.
