Graham had 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight assists in Friday's win over the Heat.

Making his third start since replacing LaMelo Ball (wrist), Graham recorded his highest single-game assists total since Jan. 29, though he did turn the ball over a season-high six times in 30 minutes. The Kansas product should continue to be a good source of three-pointers (13 makes in his last three games), points and assists, but he doesn't shoot a high percentage (37.3% FG) and won't provide fantasy managers with much on the defensive end.