Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 18 points in Monday's win
Graham generated 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.
Graham had it going offensively, he crashed the glass, and he even shared the floor some with starting point guard Terry Rozier. Rozier boasts the size to shift over to shooting guard, which may make it easier for Graham to get on the court consistently this season. The absence of Nicolas Batum (Achilles) probably opened up some additional playing time for Graham, but regardless the backup point guard will likely have a chance to earn a decent role in 2019-20.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 14 off bench•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Probable Sunday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starts off strong in Summer League•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Playing in summer league•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: One dime shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Back from G League•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times