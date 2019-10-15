Graham generated 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Graham had it going offensively, he crashed the glass, and he even shared the floor some with starting point guard Terry Rozier. Rozier boasts the size to shift over to shooting guard, which may make it easier for Graham to get on the court consistently this season. The absence of Nicolas Batum (Achilles) probably opened up some additional playing time for Graham, but regardless the backup point guard will likely have a chance to earn a decent role in 2019-20.