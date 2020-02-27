Graham recorded 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 win over the Knicks.

Graham returned to the rotation following a one-game absence for rest purposes and snapped a two-game streak of single-digit scoring totals. The team's next two matchups are against tough defensive clubs (Raptors on Friday, Bucks on Sunday), so Graham will try to rise to the occasions.