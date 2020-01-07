Graham finished with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes in a 115-104 loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Graham finished second in points on the team, but had a down day in other aspects of the game, particularly assists, failing to record a double-double for the second time in the last seven games. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.