Graham had 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-13 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 loss at Phoenix.

Graham has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings, but he continues to struggle from the floor and he is shooting just 36.5 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range over that span. The second-year guard will remain valuable as long as he can produce and he has shown the ability to do so, but his poor efficiency numbers conspire against his upside.