Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Scores 24 in Saturday's loss
Graham generated 24 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 137-96 loss to the Bucks.
Graham has now drained at least four threes 11 times through 21 appearances this season. Moreover, he has scored at least 20 points six times after failing to do so once as a rookie in 2018-19. Graham has been the team's most consistent source of offense, and he's proving highly capable of creating for himself and others.
