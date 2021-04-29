Graham delivered 25 points (7-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Graham has scored at least 24 points while dishing out at least six assists in three straight games, and he seems to be gearing up for a strong end of the campaign -- he's taking a step forward amid the recent struggles of Terry Rozier. Graham has reached the 20-point mark just four times this month, but the fact that he's done in his last three appearances is an encouraging sign ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.