Graham posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 129-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Graham continues to see limited minutes in his return from a knee injury. He hasn't seen more than 22 minutes in each of the past four contests. Wednesday's effort was the worst of Graham's performances since his return. In the previous three games, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.0 minutes.