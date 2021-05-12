Graham registered 31 points (10-19 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Graham returned from a four-game absence due to discomfort in his knee to post his second 30-plus point game of the season. Before Tuesday's game, Graham was averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 three-pointers and 3.0 rebounds over his last four games. The third-year guard will look to help break the Hornets' two-game skid Thursday at home against the third-seeded Clippers.