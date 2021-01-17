Graham had 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block in Saturday's 116-113 loss to the Raptors.

Graham's performance Saturday marked his first 20-point game of the season. The guard is currently averaging nearly six points less than the 18.2 PPG he averaged last season. However, Graham played better in Charlotte's past four games by averaging 16.5 points while shooting 40.7 percent from the field.