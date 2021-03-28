Graham tallied 30 points (9-21 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and one rebound in 39 minutes during Sunday's 101-97 loss to the Suns.

The 26-year-old also shot the ball a season-high 21 times. There were extra shots to go around with Malik Monk (foot) sitting out on Sunday, and Graham took advantage. With LaMelo Ball out for the season and Monk dealing with a sore foot, Graham is looking at a heavy workload for the foreseeable future. The third-year guard is an elite source of points and three-pointers when given 30-plus minutes, but his field-goal percentage will be a roller coaster.