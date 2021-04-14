Graham scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT) with six assists, one rebound and one steal in a 101-93 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Graham continued his solid production as a scorer and distributor, scoring in double figures with at least five assists in six consecutive games. The guard is shooting 41.1 percent from distance in the 18 games since the All-Star break and has made multiple threes in all but two of those contests. Graham is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last six games and should continue to see plenty of offensive opportunities if Terry Rozier (knee) and Malik Monk (ankle) remain out of the lineup.