Graham posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes in Monday's loss to the 76ers.

All of Graham's production came from behind the arc which is the norm for him this season. Graham has made 17 3-pointers to just six shots from inside the arc. While he has put up double-digit shot attempts in all but one game this season, he has failed to shoot 40 percent in any game.