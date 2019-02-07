Graham was assigned to the G League on Thursday.

Graham will rejoin the Greensboro Swarm for the time being after playing 11 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. Across seven games in the G League this season, Graham is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

