Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Sent back to G League
Graham was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Graham will rejoin the Greensboro Swarm for the time being after playing 11 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks. Across seven games in the G League this season, Graham is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.
