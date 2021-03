Graham had seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six assists in 18 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Making his return to action after missing the previous seven games, Graham came off the bench and saw limited action as the Hornets ease the burden on his left knee. Graham is expected to remain under a restriction for at least a few more games, so he makes for a very risky start in weekly lineup leagues.