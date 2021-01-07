Graham tallied 11 points (2-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and four steals across 39 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 102-94 win over the Hawks.

Graham's defense had a hand in his counterpart at point guard, Trae Young, suffering through his worst outing of the season, as the All-Star produced as many points (seven) as turnovers (seven). Head coach James Borrego rewarded Graham with some extra playing time as a result, but the 25-year-old's outlook is nonetheless trending down while rookie LaMelo Ball looks ready to step into a larger role. For all his good work on the defensive end, Graham's shooting continues to remain a concern, with his 2-for-14 showing Wednesday dropping his field-goal percentage to an abysmal 25.3 percent on the season.