Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Shoots well, collects double-double
Graham put up 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 44 minutes Saturday in the Hornets' 123-120 overtime win over the Mavericks.
The double-double was Graham's fifth in six games, but Saturday's effort marked the rare occasion in which he shot efficiently from the field. Even with the hot performance from two-point range, Graham has still hit only a third of his shot attempts over that six-game stretch, lowering his season-long rate to 37.9 percent. The second-year point guard remains a must-own player in all rotisserie formats, though his fantasy value is far greater in points leagues.
