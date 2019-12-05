Graham exploded for 33 points (10-22 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 win over the Warriors.

Graham canned a career-high 10 treys while falling just two points shy of matching his career high in scoring. He continues to torch the opposition on an almost nightly basis, and Graham is somehow keeping Charlotte in the race for one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots through the first fourth of the season.