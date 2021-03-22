Graham will start Monday's game against the Spurs, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Graham is expected to take on an increased role in the coming weeks with LaMelo Ball (wrist) likely sidelined for the remainder of the season. Graham was a starter over the first half of the season, and he'll return to the starting lineup for Monday's game. He has averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists over 19.0 minutes per contest across his last six appearances off the bench.