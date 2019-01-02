Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starting Wednesday
Graham will start Wednesday against the Mavericks.
As coach James Borrego alluded to following Tuesday's practice, Graham will start at shooting guard in the absence of Jeremy Lamb (hamstring). The 34th overall pick out of Kansas in the 2018 Draft, Graham has made an impact over the past two games, averaging 10.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals. If he can continue the solid play, the rookie may earn himself a more concrete role even once Lamb returns, especially with Malik Monk still struggling to find a rhythm.
