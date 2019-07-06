Graham posted 21 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes in Friday's 93-85 win over the Warriors in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Graham's participation during his rookie season was hindered by a crowded depth chart, but with both Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb out of Charlotte, the Kansas product should get an opportunity to make a case for playing time next season with a good Summer League showing. With Terry Rozier poised to start at point guard, the 6-2 guard will likely join the second unit.