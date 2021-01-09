Graham scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 118-110 win over the Pelicans.

The 17 points were a season high for the third-year guard. Graham continues to struggle with his shot and has yet to shoot even 40 percent from the floor in any of his first nine games this year, but he's begun to get to the line more frequently to compensate, going 10-for-11 on FT attempts over the last two nights.