Graham had 12 points (4-17 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss against the Hawks.

Graham posted his lowest scoring total since Nov. 18th, but that shouldn't modify the fact that he has ascended to become the team's go-to guy on offense while filling the stat sheet on both ends of the court on a regular basis. The second-year pro is career-high marks in several areas this season, and he will try to continue his impressive season at Washington on Tuesday.