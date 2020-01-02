Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Struggles with shot, passes well
Graham recorded 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 loss to the Celtics.
Graham's field-goal percentage took a nosedive in December, with the guard shooting 33.0 percent for the month. Lately, he's compensated by passing the ball well, averaging 10.0 assists over the past four games. Overall, he's still been a solid volume three-point shooter, hitting 4.2 triples per game at 36.8 percent over the past 15 contests.
