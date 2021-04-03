Graham recorded 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five steals and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's win over the Pacers.

Graham had a woeful performance from the field -- he needed 15 shots to record just 12 points -- but supplemented those subpar scoring figures with a strong effort in other categories. He was able to fill the stat sheet admirably here, and his contributions were key for the team's win, but he won't carry much upside if he keeps shooting the ball like this. Graham has found a way to get things going even when his shot isn't falling, however, and he has scored in double-digits in six games in a row.