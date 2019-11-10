Graham generated 24 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Graham recorded his second double-double through nine games this season, and he has combined for seven steals across the last three tilts. He continues to spend ample time alongside starting point guard Terry Rozier in lineups with multiple playmakers, which has allowed Graham to keep producing superb counting stats. He'll look to keep it going in Sunday's road matchup versus one of the league's stronger defensive clubs (76ers).