Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Third straight double-double
Graham scored 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Monday's 87-76 win over the Pistons.
Despite the rough shooting night from three-point range, Graham still put together a productive fantasy performance as he reeled off his third straight double-double. With Miles Bridges taking on more of the scoring load recently, Graham has seen his distribution numbers rise ever higher -- the second-year point guard is averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals through five games in February.
