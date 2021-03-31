Graham scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Graham didn't replicate his 30-point effort from Sunday, but did continue to deliver from three-point range and has now knocked in multiple shots from beyond the arc in three consecutive contests. He also delivered defensively, notching multiple steals for only the second time in his last 11 games. Graham remains a strong fit in points leagues due to his consistent volume, but will be a drain on field-goal percentage in category leagues.