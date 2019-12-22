Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Tops 20-point mark once again
Graham had 22 points (7-22 FG, 5-13 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and four turnovers in 38 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss against Utah.
Graham might have scored over 20 points for the first time in his last five games, but he has shot 24.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range over that span. He will aim to shake off those woes Sunday in a tough away matchup at Boston.
