Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Unavailable Monday
Graham (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Graham came down with an undisclosed illness prior to tipoff and will miss at least one game as a result. With Tony Parker (back) also unavailable, the Hornets will likely turn to Shelvin Mack to handle backup point guard duties.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...