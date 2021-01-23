Graham scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's loss to the Bulls.

Graham and the Hornets hadn't taken floor since January 16, though he continued to build momentum with a second consecutive strong performance. Though Graham has struggled from the floor for the majority of the season, he's gone 16-for-33 across his last two games and put up new season-high scoring marks on each occasion. While his field-goal percentage is tough to deal with in category leagues, Graham has produced solid assists and steals to go along with regularly posting double-digit points.