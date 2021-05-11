Graham (knee) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's contest against Denver.
Graham has missed the last four games with discomfort in his knee, and coach James Borrego said pregame that the guard will go through a workout before a final call is made on his status. If Graham does return, he'll likely come off the bench with both Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball healthy.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Officially questionable•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Goes through practice Monday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Won't go Sunday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Questionable Sunday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Out again Friday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Officially a no-go Thursday•