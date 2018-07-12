Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Will miss the remainder of summer league
Graham will miss the remainder of summer league after suffering a condylar lesion in his right knee, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Graham was slotted to see a larger role this summer with Malik Monk missing summer league with a broken hand, however Graham's knee will keep him out the rest of summer league. Graham is without a timetable currently, so his status for training camp is uncertain at this point. More information should come as summer league comes to a close and teams start moving towards training camp.
