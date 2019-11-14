Graham is expected to remain in the starting lineup even after Dwayne Bacon (knee) returns, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

This isn't too surprising, as Graham has noticeably outplayed Bacon through the first 11 games. Graham tallied 34 minutes in his first start of the season Wednesday -- just a tick up from his season average (31.5) -- so he likely won't see his role increase dramatically following his move to the starting five. He's averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds this season.