Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Will start Tuesday
Updating a previous report, Graham will now start Tuesday's game, despite an illness.
The Hornets previously reported that Graham would sit out, but shortly after issued an update stating that he will, in fact, start at his usual spot alongside Terry Rozier. Graham will play, but there's a chance the illness could limit his workload.
