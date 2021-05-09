Graham (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
There was hope that Graham would be able to return from a three-game absence, but he'll continue to miss time as he deals with soreness in his right knee. The good news for Charlotte is Malik Monk will be available after a sprained ankle forced him out of Friday's win over Orlando after just nine minutes.
