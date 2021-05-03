Graham (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Pistons.

Graham was nursing a bruised knee heading into Sunday's game against Miami, but he played through the issue to finish with nine points, five assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench. The guard apparently aggravated the knee in the 121-111 loss, and he'll miss at least one game as the Hornets enter a four-game Week 20. Expect LaMelo Ball to continue starting alongside Terry Rozier, while Malik Monk and Brad Wanamaker could pick up increased minutes off the bench.