Graham (groin) was ruled out for the second half of Friday's game against the Jazz.

Graham will be unable to return to the game after suffering a left groin strain in the second quarter. Prior to his departure, he posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 11 minutes. It's unclear whether he'll be able to return for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards.