Graham has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Spurs due to left knee patella femoral discomfort.

Graham started Sunday's game with PJ Washington (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable once again, but he was ruled out just after the start of the second half. Miles Bridges and Malik Monk could see increased roles while Graham is sidelined. Prior to his departure, he totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes.