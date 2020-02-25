Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Won't start, may not play
Graham will not start Tuesday's game against the Pacers, and there's a chance he won't play altogether, Tony East of Locked On Pacers reports.
The reason for Graham's removal from the lineup and potential absence is yet to be revealed, but early indications are that Malik Monk will move into the starting lineup in Graham's place.
