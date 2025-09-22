Rodman signed a contract with the Hornets on Monday.

Rodman will compete for a spot on the Hornets' regular-season roster in training camp, though it's more likely that the club is signing him to acquire his G League rights. The 24-year-old forward appeared in 31 G League outings between the Maine Celtics and Capital City Go-Go in 2024-25, averaging 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field across 22.1 minutes per game.