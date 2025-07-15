Peterson agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Peterson will join the Hornets after spending most of the past two seasons as a two-way player for Boston. The 25-year-old forward appeared in 25 games for the Celtics in 2024-25, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per contest. Peterson is likely to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League in 2025-26, though he should have a clearer path to seeing minutes at the NBA level with the Hornets than he did in Boston.