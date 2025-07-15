Peterson agreed to a two-way contract with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Peterson will join the Hornets after spending the past two seasons on a two-way contract with Boston. The 25-year-old forward appeared in 25 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds across 7.4 minutes per contest. He also averaged 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 32.5 minutes per game in 26 appearances with the club's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.