Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Another DNP-Coach's Decision
Bacon did not see the floor during Thursday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Bacon has appeared in only three of nine contests thus far this season, scoring seven points in both of the games that he saw more than one minute. After averaging 13.5 minutes across 53 games (including six starts) as a rookie, it seems as though Bacon will have a harder time earning minutes here in 2018-19.
