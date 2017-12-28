Bacon was assigned to the G-League on Thursday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Bacon has fallen out of the rotation recently, failing to see the court over the last three games. For that reason, he'll be sent to the G-League, which will allow him to get extended playing time and the opportunity to work on his overall development. Once recalled, Bacon would likely need an injury or two to become a fantasy relevant player.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories