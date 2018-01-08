Bacon was assigned to the G-League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

This will be the second time this season that Bacon will head to Greensboro, and his first stint went very well, as he averaged 38.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists across two games. With the Hornets off until Wednesday, Bacon will be able to see some extended minutes in the G-League, and the former Florida State standout will look to continue his dominance in Greensboro.